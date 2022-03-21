comscore Oppo A96, Oppo A76 with fast charging support, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo A96, Oppo A76 with fast charging support, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs
News

Oppo A96, Oppo A76 with fast charging support, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Mobiles

Oppo launches two new mid-rangers in India for a starting price of Rs 17,999, both the devices offer dual rear cameras, big battery, and fast charging support.

Oppo A96 price in India

Oppo has expanded its A-series in India with two new mid-range smartphones. Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 have hit the store shelf for a price starting at Rs 17,499. The new smartphones offer either an FHD+ or an HD+ display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Oppo A16e launched in India with 6.52-inch display, Mediatek Helio P22 Soc

Oppo A96, Oppo A76 price in India, launch offers, availability

Oppo A96 price has been set at Rs 19,999 for the single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Oppo A76 price is set at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version. Both handsets can be bought via Oppo’s India online store and offline retailers as well. As for launch offers, both Oppo A96 and A76 bundle a cashback offer of Rs 1,000 and no-cost EMI options for up to three and six months from a select list of banks. Also Read - Oppo K10 specs leaked ahead of official launch: Check expected price, specs

Oppo A96 specifications, features

Oppo A96 sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ LTPS display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,412 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. For photography, the phone offers a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it gets a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Also Read - Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS India launch set for March 23: Price, specs, other details you need to know

Oppo A96 comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage with expandable storage support via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo A76 specifications, features

The second mid-ranger in the Oppo A-series, the Oppo A76 gets a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Both the devices equip a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the handset offers a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. For biometrics, there is a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Oppo A96 will be available in Starry Black, and Sunset Blue colour shade, while Oppo A76 will arrive in Glowing Black, and Glowing Blue colour options.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 4:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account
How To
How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account
LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Laptops

LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs

News

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

Apps

DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account

LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A96, Oppo A76 with fast charging support, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Mobiles

Oppo A96, Oppo A76 with fast charging support, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs
Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
Oppo K10 tipped to get 50MP triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery

Mobiles

Oppo K10 tipped to get 50MP triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery
Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS India launch set for March 23: Price, specs, other details you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS India launch set for March 23: Price, specs, other details you need to know
Oppo teases Oppo K10; hints at imminent India launch

Mobiles

Oppo teases Oppo K10; hints at imminent India launch

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI के TDM मोड में चाहिए जीत? फॉलो करें ये 3 आसान टिप्स

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED लैपटॉप हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme GT Neo 3 कल होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने आज ही कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और फीचर्स से उठाया पर्दा

Jio का धांसू प्लान, रोज 5GB के साथ फ्री मिलेगा 96GB एक्स्ट्रा डेटा

Free Fire Max में इन सुपरहिट तरीकों का करें इस्तेमाल, फिर मुफ्त में बहुत सारे धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स

Latest Videos

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account
How To
How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account
LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Laptops

LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications
Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs

News

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more
DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

Apps

DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers