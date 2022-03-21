Oppo A96, Oppo A76 with fast charging support, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Oppo has expanded its A-series in India with two new mid-range smartphones. Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 have hit the store shelf for a price starting at Rs 17,499. The new smartphones offer either an FHD+ or an HD+ display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Oppo A16e launched in India with 6.52-inch display, Mediatek Helio P22 Soc

Oppo A96, Oppo A76 price in India, launch offers, availability

Oppo A96 price has been set at Rs 19,999 for the single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Oppo A76 price is set at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version. Both handsets can be bought via Oppo’s India online store and offline retailers as well. As for launch offers, both Oppo A96 and A76 bundle a cashback offer of Rs 1,000 and no-cost EMI options for up to three and six months from a select list of banks. Also Read - Oppo K10 specs leaked ahead of official launch: Check expected price, specs

Oppo A96 specifications, features

Oppo A96 sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ LTPS display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,412 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. For photography, the phone offers a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it gets a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Also Read - Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS India launch set for March 23: Price, specs, other details you need to know

Oppo A96 comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage with expandable storage support via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo A76 specifications, features

The second mid-ranger in the Oppo A-series, the Oppo A76 gets a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Both the devices equip a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the handset offers a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. For biometrics, there is a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Oppo A96 will be available in Starry Black, and Sunset Blue colour shade, while Oppo A76 will arrive in Glowing Black, and Glowing Blue colour options.