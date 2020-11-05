Exynos chips produced by Samsung are expected to start appearing on more phones over the next year. According to Business Korea, the South Korean manufacturer’s processors will appear on Xiaomi and Oppo phones in 2021, which will also bring the brand’s 4G and 5G modem. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 could arrive much earlier than expected

Exynos line processors will appear on Chinese companies' intermediary phones, but the models to be adopted are still a mystery. The partnership puts Xiaomi and Oppo alongside Vivo, which also already uses Samsung chips in its smartphones.

The reason for companies to leave Qualcomm and Mediatek behind to bet on Exynos would be the price. According to Business Korea, Samsung has not had its chip production affected by Huawei sanctions. And, because of that, it is offering attractive values ​​to anyone adopting its processors.

Boost for the Exynos lineup

The adoption of Exynos chips in more phones could boost the production of Samsung’s processors. The South Korean manufacturer is the fourth largest mobile chip company in the world today and has a 13% share of the semiconductor market for mobile phones, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

Sales to Xiaomi and Oppo are expected to help the company beat Huawei’s HiSilicon, which has a 16% market share. With that, Samsung should also approach MediaTek (26%) and Qualcomm (29%), which currently leads the smartphone processor market with ease.

Samsung’s technology sparked controversy in South Korea in 2020 after the company stopped using its own chip on the Galaxy S20 to adopt a Snapdragon processor in its homeland. Apparently, the company is working to increase competition in 2021 with the Exynos 1080, which will be made in 5 nanometers and could be more powerful than its rival.

So far, none of the three Chinese manufacturers have commented on the rumors. Samsung also preferred to remain silent, citing its internal policy of not dealing publicly with speculation.