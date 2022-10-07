Oppo announces all its 5G phones now support Airtel 5G Plus: Check full list

Oppo on Friday announced that all its 5G-enabled phones now support Airtel 5G Plus, allowing users in serviceable locations to enjoy 5G speeds without added costs of upgrading their devices. Airtel became the first telecom service provider to launch 5G services in India under a new name, Airtel 5G Plus. Earlier this week, Airtel announced that 5G Plus is now available in eight cities for users with a compatible phone. If it’s an Oppo 5G phone, it is compatible. Also Read - 5G will work on iPhones only after Apple opens 5G services via an update

"We at OPPO have worked relentlessly to ensure that all our 5G-enabled devices are equipped to support 5G growth," said Oppo India in a tweet, which was retweeted by Airtel. On its website, Airtel has listed all the compatible 5G phones and they include nearly all Oppo 5G phones, such as the Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8, F21s Pro, K10, F21 Pro, and A74 among others. "The Airtel 5G Plus technology is compatible with all 5G Ready smartphones," Airtel said on its website.

Airtel 5G Plus service has started rolling out in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi. This means that Oppo 5G phone users in these cities have either already started using or will be able to use Airtel 5G Plus without needing to install a software update. Phones from other brands, on the other hand, need a software update to enable 5G services. For instance, Realme is in the process of rolling out the software update and Apple is allegedly testing 5G support for compatible iPhone models.

To enable 5G on your Oppo phone, go to network settings and in the network preference tab, choose the 5G option. If your area has Airtel 5G Plus, your network will switch automatically. Airtel has said its 5G Plus services will be available without added costs for the time being. You do not even need to change your existing SIM card to switch to the 5G network, Airtel said.

Here is the full list of Oppo phones that support Airtel 5G Plus: