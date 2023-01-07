Here s when your Oppo smartphone will get ColorOS 13 update

Oppo has shared the timeline for the roll out Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update to its smartphones in the first quarter of the new year 2023. The company in a blog post not only shared details pertaining to the global roll out schedule for ColorOS 13, but also the timeline as to when it will bring Android 13 to its smartphones in India. Also Read - Oppo to skip Reno 9 in India, could instead launch Oppo Reno 10 series

The Chinese smartphone-maker in a blog post said it has already started rolling out beta version of ColorOS 13 to select smartphones. The list includes the Oppo Find X2, the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G, the Oppo Reno7 5G, the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G, the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, the Oppo Reno6 5G, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, the Oppo F21s Pro 5G, the Oppo F21s Pro, the Oppo F19 Pro+, the Oppo F19s, the Oppo F19, the Oppo A77s, and the Oppo A74 5G handsets. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now receiving stable Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update

Furthermore, the company revealed that its Oppo F19 Pro smartphone will get access to the beta version of the ColorOS 13 update starting February 2023, while the Oppo A55 and the Oppo A53s 5G smartphones will start getting the update from March 2023. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro+ 5G review: It’s bling, brains and bloatware

New year, new rollouts! Have a great start to the year with #ColorOS13 🥳 pic.twitter.com/3cqSb2svTf — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) January 3, 2023

As far as the stable ColorOS 13 update is concerned, the company said that it is currently rolling out the stable version of ColorOS 13 to the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, the Oppo Reno8 5G, the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G, the Oppo Reno7 5G, the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G, the Oppo Reno6 5G, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G, the Oppo F21 Pro, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus, the Oppo K10 5G, the Oppo K10, the Oppo A96, the Oppo A76 and the Oppo A74 5G smartphones.

Oppo also said that it will start rolling out the official version of ColorOS 13 update to the Oppo Find X2 smartphone starting January 13, while the Oppo F21s Pro will get the update starting January 14.

How to download ColorOS 13 update on your Oppo smartphone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Oppo smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the About Device option.

Step 3: Now tap the top of the page.

Step 4: Next, tap icon on the top right and then tap Trial Versions.

Step 5: Fill in your information and tap Apply Now.

Step 6: Now, tap the Update About device option and then hit Download Now.