Oppo has released the update for the beta version of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. The update has started on November 17 and will be available to Oppo Find X2 series and Oppo Reno 6 series smartphones in November 2021. After this update, users will get features like a new theme, visualized battery dashboard, and an anti-peeping notification. Also Read - Android 12L: What changes will it bring for small screen phones?

Smartphones getting a beta update.

The latest beta update will also roll out to its global users with the Oppo Find X3 Pro in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. The company has also shared a timeline for the rollout of ColorOS 12 public beta to its smartphone users across the globe. ColorOS 12 brings to the table a new design language, new Sidebar tools, improved privacy controls, amongst others. However, the company will roll out the update for selected Reno 6 series models, Reno 5 series, A 73 5G, A74 5G, and F19 Pro+ in December 2021. Also Read - Samsung One UI 4 based Android 12 update roadmap for India: Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3 lined up for December

The first update of ColorOS 12 will be available to Oppo Find X2 on November 17. Additionally, the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali edition will receive the update from November 22. Reno6 5G will get the update of ColorOS 12 from November 25. The company has said that the update of ColorOS 12 will also be available to OPPO Find, Reno, F, and A-series phones. Also Read - OnePlus rolling out Android November security patch update: When will your phone get it

Oppo has already launched the Android 12 ColorOS 12 based smartphone Oppo Find X3 Pro in Malaysia and Indonesia. The company has now become one of the first original equipment manufacturers to release Android 12. The tech giant has confirmed that when ColorOS 12 is launched, Oppo will cover over 110 of its devices and around 150 million Oppo smartphone users worldwide and be the fastest and biggest ColorOS update in its history.

Features

The Oppo ColorOS 12 skin comes with a new 3D avatar feature called Omoji that users can customize. ColorOS 12 has also introduced new shortcuts to operate the handset smoothly. It includes a single click to switch to a smaller window, a double click to switch to full screen, and the option to drag corners to adjust the size. With this, users can manage the smartphone better with one hand. A new Smart Sidebar 2 that will help users to multitask. ColorOS 12 is powered by Oppo’s Quantum Animation Engine, which brings better animations to the software.