In the last two years we have seen a few brands like Samsung and Huawei launch their foldable phones. Samsung has unveiled several iterations of its foldable devices, starting with the fold and later followed by the flip. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is reportedly working on a new foldable phone dubbed Galaxy Z Flip3 series to launch later this year. Joining the bandwagon is the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo.

According to new rumours coming all the way from China, Oppo is working on a foldable phone to take on the likes of brands like Samsung and Huawei. Rumours suggest that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will unveil its first foldable device in Q2 2021, which starts in April and ends in June.

Unfortunately, the brand hasn't revealed any official details related to the upcoming foldable device yet.

New rumours have also highlighted that the upcoming foldable phone will sport a brand new design and not take cues from Oppo X 2021 rollable design, which was showcased last year. We are not sure if Oppo will opt for Samsung’s Galaxy Fold like design or go for flip design.

More foldables coming in 2021

Other rumours suggest that alongside Oppo, smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and even Google are working towards bringing their foldables in 2021. In fact, some rumours also suggest that Apple is considering bringing a foldable iPhone, but that’s surely will take some time. Reports suggest that the foldable iPhone could get real by two – three years from now, which is by 2023 – 2024. The Cupertino tech giant hasn’t revealed any details about its upcoming foldable iPhone. It is currently said to be busy developing the iPhone 13 series with 5G support.

Huawei is the first smartphone brand to announce its foldable in the form of the Huawei Mate X2 in 2021. Meanwhile, several reports suggest that the next in the like is Samsung.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3. These foldable devices are said to go official in the second or latest by third quarter.