Oppo F17 vs Oppo F17 Pro - Latest Comparison with Price | BGR India

Oppo newly launched Oppo F17 which is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Oppo F17 on 2 September 2020 with powerful features. Oppo F17 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Oppo has launched its Oppo F17 Pro on the same date. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro. The Oppo F17 measures 163g while Oppo F17 Pro measures 164 g

Display and Design-The screen of Oppo F17 is 16.36cm/6.44", whereas, the screen size of Oppo F17 Pro is 16.34cm / 6.43″. The Oppo F17 has a screen resolution of 2400 * 1080 (FHD+) while Oppo F17 Pro has a resolution of 2400*1080.

Price-The price range of Oppo F17 is based on its different variants. Oppo F17 of 6 GB +128 GB will priced 17990. The price of Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB is of 22990.

Camera -The Oppo F17 has a 16MP Main Camera + 8M Fixed Focus Wide-angle Camera + 2M Mono Lens + 2M Mono Lens camera whereas, Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Oppo F17 has 16MP Selfie Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro has a 16MP + 2MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Oppo F17 is powered by 4015mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh. The Oppo F17 uses a 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 while the Oppo F17 Pro uses 30W VOOC Flash Charge

OS-The Oppo F17 runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10, ColorOS 7.2

Variant-The Oppo F17 is available in 2 variants. The Oppo F17 Pro also comes in 2 variants.