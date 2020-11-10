comscore Oppo F17 vs Oppo F17 Pro - Latest Comparison with Price | BGR India
News

Oppo F17 vs Oppo F17 Pro - Here's the Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Mobiles

Oppo F17 of 6 GB +128 GB will priced 17990. The price of Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB is of 22990. Check Out latest comparison with price, specs, features, reviews.

  Published: November 10, 2020 11:56 AM IST
Oppo F17 Pro review 4

Oppo newly launched Oppo F17 which is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Oppo F17 on 2 September 2020 with powerful features. Oppo F17 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Oppo has launched its Oppo F17 Pro on the same date. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro. The Oppo F17 measures 163g while Oppo F17 Pro measures 164 g Also Read - Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched in India: Check price, offers, features

Display and Design-The screen of Oppo F17 is 16.36cm/6.44”, whereas, the screen size of Oppo F17 Pro is 16.34cm / 6.43″. The Oppo F17 has a screen resolution of 2400 * 1080 (FHD+) while Oppo F17 Pro has a resolution of 2400*1080. Also Read - Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition design teased ahead of official India launch

Price-The price range of Oppo F17 is based on its different variants. Oppo F17 of 6 GB +128 GB will priced 17990. The price of Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB is of 22990. Also Read - Unknown Oppo smartphone gets FCC certified with triple cameras

Camera -The Oppo F17 has a 16MP Main Camera + 8M Fixed Focus Wide-angle Camera + 2M Mono Lens + 2M Mono Lens camera whereas, Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Oppo F17 has 16MP Selfie Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro has a 16MP + 2MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Oppo F17 is powered by 4015mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh. The Oppo F17 uses a 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 while the Oppo F17 Pro uses 30W VOOC Flash Charge

OS-The Oppo F17 runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10, ColorOS 7.2

Weight-The Oppo F17 measures 163g while Oppo F17 Pro measures 164 g.

Variant-The Oppo F17 is available in 2 variants. The Oppo F17 Pro also comes in 2 variants.

  Published Date: November 10, 2020 11:56 AM IST

Best Sellers