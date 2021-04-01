Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo F19 in the Indian market on 6th April, the company announced on Thursday. This is the third model in the F19 series that the Chinese smartphone company will be launching in the Indian market. Oppo debuted with the F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+ last month and also claimed the F19 is the slimmest smartphone in the market that boasts of a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Oppo A54 with Optimised Overnight Charging launched: Price, specifications

Some of the highlight features of the upcoming device are a triple camera setup at the back and a punch-hole display. The phone is also expected to launch in the Sri Lankan market and is already listed on the Oppo website in Sri Lanka with detailed specifications. Here’s a look at what the Oppo F19 will offer. Also Read - OnePlus phones to use Oppo ColorOS in China, says official announcement

When will it be launched?

The Oppo F19 will also be launched via a virtual event that will take place on the company’s official social media channels like YouTube and Twitter at 12 PM IST on 6th April. E-commerce platform Amazon has also listed the Oppo F19 which will be made available post the launch. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5F with 48MP quad rear cameras, 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

Oppo F19 expected specifications

As per the listing on the Sri Lankan website, the Oppo F19 sports a full HD+ AMOLED display and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also offers support for 33W fast charging that the company says will charge the phone from 0-100 percent in 72 minutes. The phone is also touted to deliver 5.55 hours of voice calling or around 2 hours of YouTube use with just 5 minutes of charge.

A render that’s been shared by Oppo on social media shows that it will come with a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens and LED flash. It also sports a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and Adreno 610 GPU. You get 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The F19 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 175 grams device will run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.