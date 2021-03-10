The Moto G 5G is a worthy Realme Narzo 30 Pro alternative as it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, a near-stock Android experience, and more. It is currently priced at Rs 19999.

Oppo has launched the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G smartphone priced starting at 25990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at 20999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Motorola Moto G 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.43″ Inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Price-The price range of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Motorola Moto G 5G is based on their different variants. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990, whereas Motorola Moto G 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20999.

Camera -The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by 4310 mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G 5G of 5000mAh. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android 10