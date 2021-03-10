OnePlus Nord is a slightly expensive option in this list which comes with an octa-core Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with 5G support. It features a 6.44-inch display, 8GB RAM, 48-megapixel quad camera, OxygenOS based Android 10, 4,115mAh battery with fast charging support.

Oppo has launched the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G smartphone priced starting at 25990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Nord smartphone The OnePlus Nord is priced starting at 24999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and OnePlus Nord across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.43″ Inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the OnePlus Nord features a 6.44 inch with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Price-The price range of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and OnePlus Nord is based on their different variants. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990, whereas OnePlus Nord of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 24999.

Camera -The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus Nord has 32MP + 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by 4310 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord of 4115 mAh. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus Nord runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10