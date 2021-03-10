Oppo as launched the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G smartphone priced starting at 25990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is priced starting at 35990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Head to Head Comparison of Display, Camera, RAM, Processor, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.43″ Inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+

Price-The price range of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990, whereas Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990.

Camera -The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by 4310 mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 4350mAh. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11