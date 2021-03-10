Oppo launched Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme X3 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Realme X3. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M Anniversary Fest sale till March 12: Check discounts on Galaxy M21, M31, M31s, and M51

Display and Design-The screen of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is 6.43″ Inch, whereas the screen of Realme X3 is 6.6 inches (16.76 cm). The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the Realme X3 has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G vs Realme X3 SuperZoom - Compare Camera, RAM, Display, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Realme X3 is based on their different variants. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990, whereas Realme X3 of 6GB+128GB RAM and is priced at 24999. Also Read - Banking OTP services disruption in India: Here's what happened and TRAI's take on it

Camera -The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera, whereas the Realme X3 has a 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro lens + 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom camera. On the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X3 has 16 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by 4310 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X3 of 4200mAh.

OS-The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U, whereas the Realme X3 is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.