Oppo launched Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme X7 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Realme X7. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G vs Vivo V20 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison with Camera, RAM, Display, Price in India, and Many More Features

Display and Design-The screen of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is 6.43″ Inch, whereas the screen of Realme X7 is 6.4. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the Realme X7 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G vs Motorola Moto G 5G - Compare Price in India, Camera, Processor, Display, and Full Specifications

Price-The price range of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Realme X7 is based on their different variants. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990, whereas Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G vs Vivo V20 2021 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Camera -The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by 4310 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 of 4310mAh.

OS-The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U, whereas the Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U Processor.