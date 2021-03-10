Oppo has launched the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G smartphone priced starting at 25990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced starting at 23999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10i - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, RAM, Display, and Various Other Features

Display and Design-The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.43″ Inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC

Price-The price range of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62 is based on their different variants. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990, whereas Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999.

Camera -The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by 4310 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 of 7,000mAh. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11