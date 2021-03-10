Oppo launched Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M51 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Samsung Galaxy M51. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M Anniversary Fest sale till March 12: Check discounts on Galaxy M21, M31, M31s, and M51

Display and Design-The screen of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is 6.43″ Inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M51 is 6.7 inch. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Samsung Galaxy M51 is based on their different variants. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990, whereas Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999.

Camera -The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP camera. On the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M51 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by 4310 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah.

OS-The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on Android v10. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.