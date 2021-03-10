Oppo has launched the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G smartphone priced starting at 25990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo V20 2021 smartphone The Vivo V20 2021 is priced starting at 24990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Vivo V20 2021 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10i - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, RAM, Display, and Various Other Features

Display and Design-The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.43″ Inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Vivo V20 2021 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 2021 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Price-The price range of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Vivo V20 2021 is based on their different variants. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990, whereas Vivo V20 2021 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 24990.

Camera -The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera, whereas the Vivo V20 2021 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V20 2021 has 44MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by 4310 mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 2021 of 4000mAh. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo V20 2021 runs on Android 11