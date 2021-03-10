comscore Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G vs Vivo V20 SE - Compare Price, Specs | BGR.in
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G vs Vivo V20 SE - Check Out Latest Comparison with Camera, Display, RAM, and Price in India

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990, whereas Vivo V20 SE of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990.

  Published: March 10, 2021 12:54 PM IST
vivo V20 SE

Oppo has launched the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G smartphone priced starting at 25990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at 20990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Vivo V20 SE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M Anniversary Fest sale till March 12: Check discounts on Galaxy M21, M31, M31s, and M51

Display and Design-The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.43″ Inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G vs Realme X3 SuperZoom - Compare Camera, RAM, Display, and Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G vs Realme X3 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and Vivo V20 SE is based on their different variants. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990, whereas Vivo V20 SE of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990.

Camera -The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera, whereas the Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by 4310 mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 SE of 4100mAh. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo V20 SE runs on Funtouch OS 11 (Based on Android 10)

  • Published Date: March 10, 2021 12:54 PM IST

