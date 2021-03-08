Oppo F19 series, Band Style launched in India, price starts at Rs

Oppo has launched its new Oppo F19 series in India today. The new Oppo F-series has been introduced via a virtual event. Ahead of the debut, the Chinese OEM already spilled a few key aspects of the new devices including 5G support. It’s not just smartphones, Oppo has also unveiled a new smart band under the moniker ‘Oppo Band Style.’ Here are all the details of the new Oppo F19 series, and Oppo Band Style. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G with 48MP quad rear cameras: First look

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G specifications, features

It is a tradition for tipsters to leak details of the upcoming devices and Oppo’s new F-series got no different treatment. Speaking of Oppo F19 Pro+, the company already teased the device to arrive with 5G support ahead of its formal debut. As for the rest of the specs, the new Oppo F-series smartphone 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display. The display has a resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Encased in a polycarbonate body, the phone gets tapered edges for better hold. Under the hood sits a MediaTek MediaTek 800U chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB native storage. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+, Style Band India launch at 7 PM today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

At the back, a rectangular camera module is placed at the left that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle macro lens, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+, Style Band to launch in India on March 8: Expected price, specifications

In terms of software, Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G ships with ColorOS 11.1 based Android 11 OS. As for battery backup, it packs a 4,310mAh battery. The Oppo F19+ Pro also bundles 50W Flash Charge technology. Connectivity options on the phone include- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth v5.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, in-display fingerprint sensor. Sensors on board include- accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.

Oppo F19 Pro: Specifications, features

Oppo F19 share similar internals to that of the Pro+ model. However, Oppo has incorporated different processing hardware on the vanilla version. Oppo F19 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor which is paired with 8GB of RAM. The device comes in two internal memory configurations- 128GB and 256GB with expandable storage via microSD card. From the front fascia, the Oppo F19 Pro looks identical to the F19 Pro+ with a small cut-out at the top left and minimal bezels surrounding the perimeters. However, the standard model gets a square-shaped camera module instead of a rectangular outline to house the quad-camera array. The camera configuration is the same as the Pro+ variant.

The Oppo F19 Pro runs ColorOS 11.1 based Android 11. Similar to Oppo F19 Pro+, it packs a 4,310mAh battery. However, it comes with 30W VOOC fast charging support instead of 50W Flash Charge technology. The major difference between the two models is that the F19 Pro+ comes with 5G support while the F19 Pro only gets 4G network support. Other features on the phone include- in-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.1, USB-C port, A-GPS, Glonass, dual-band WiFi support, accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Oppo Band Style wristband

Talking about the new Oppo wearable, Oppo Band Style features a 1.1-inch coloured AMOLED panel. It comes with SpO2 to measure the oxygen saturation level. Like other smart bands, it has a heart rate and sleep-tracking monitor as well. The band offers 12 built-in workout modes that include- Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming, and Yoga. The band also offers up to 40 watch faces. The band promises up to12 days of usage on a single charge.

Oppo F19 series, Band Style: Price in India, availability

The Oppo F19 Pro+ has been launched for a price of Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM variant. The device is available for pre-order and the sale will commence on March 17. As for the standard Oppo F19 Pro, it will cost Rs 21, 490 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant, while the 8GB RAM/256GB variant will come for a price of Rs 23,490. The 128Gb model will be up for sale on March 17, while the 256GB model will be available for purchase from March 25 onwards. The price and availability of the Oppo Band Style wearable hasn’t been announced yet.