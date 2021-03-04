Oppo F19 Pro series with the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G will launch in India on March 8, the company has confirmed in a series of tweets. Alongside the two smartphones, Oppo will also launch its Band Style fitness band, which will go on sale from March 8 on Amazon. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ India launch expected soon, teased on Amazon India

Several photos of the Band Style were also shared by the company on Twitter, suggesting a design similar to other affordable fitness bands on the market like Mi Band and Honor Band. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 K officially announced as another Reno 5 variant: See details

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G were also listed on Amazon earlier this month, though as ‘Coming Soon’. Now that Oppo has confirmed the launch date for its new F19 Pro series, we take a look at details like launch date, expected price, and specifications: Also Read - Oppo Reno 5F could launch on March 22 reveals Oppo Kenya

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ 5G, Band Style India launch on March 8

Oppo F19 Pro, F10 Pro+ smartphones along with Oppo Band Style smart band will launch in India on March 8. The company confirmed the launch date in a series of tweets.

“We’re all set to launch the #OPPOF19ProSeries in an unforgettable Music Event on 8th March. Stay tuned, we’ve got exciting updates lined up for you. #FlauntYourNights,” the company said in a tweet.

The Oppo F19 Pro series was spotted listed on Amazon earlier this week, suggesting the smartphones will be exclusive to the e-commerce platform.

As for the Style Band, it will go on sale on Amazon on March 8. The listing on the e-commerce site also reveals key specifications of the smart band as well. In addition, users can click on the ‘Notify Me’ option to get notified when the sale starts.

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ 5G price in India (Expected)

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ will succeed the company’s F17 series. Though the price is not confirmed as of now, the Oppo F19 Pro is expected to cost around Rs 20,000, while the Pro+ variant could be priced under Rs 25,000.

Of course, we will need to wait for an official confirmation to know more. The smartphones are expected to compete with the likes of the Realme X7 series and Xiaomi Mi 10i in India.

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ 5G specifications (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the Oppo F19 Pro is said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In comparison, the F19 Pro+ will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Oppo F19 Pro could get a 48-megapixels main rear camera sensor, while the Pro+ is expected to come with an upgraded 64-megapixel sensor.

Both phones will sport a quad rear camera setup, where the main lens will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth lens on the two devices.

With Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+, the focus could be on low-light photography and videography given the company is going with hashtag flaunt your nights.

Oppo F19 Pro and Pro+ could sport a 16-megapixel and 32-megapixel selfie shooter, respectively. As for the battery, F19 Pro could be backed by a 4,310mAh one with 30W fast charging. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is expected to come with a bigger 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

Other details include an in-display fingerprint sensor and Android 11 OS.

Oppo Band Style specifications

Oppo Band Style will come with SpO2 monitoring. It will sport a 1.1-inch full colour AMOLED screen. It will have metal buckle design as well as support for several fitness features.