Oppo F19 to launch soon; company teases at F19 Pro series launch

Oppo recently launched the Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G in India. At the launch event, the company also teased the Oppo F19, which will launch at a later date. From the teaser image, it looks like the vanilla variant will share its design with the Pro variants. Apart from that, the company has not revealed much about the upcoming smartphone.

Oppo F19: What does the teaser confirm?

Oppo in its teaser showcased the back of the upcoming device. It features a rectangular-shaped triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. The device features a gradient blue paint job. This aside the company has not revealed much about the upcoming device.

We expect the device to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India, considering that the Oppo F19 Pro is priced at Rs 21,490 for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G: Specifications

Both smartphones come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The F19 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, whereas, the F19 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Both the devices come with 8GB of RAM, the Pro+ variant comes with 128GB of internal storage. The Pro variant comes with up to 256GB of internal storage. They run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with support for up to 50W fast charging.

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ 5G feature a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.