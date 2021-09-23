Oppo F19s will launch in India on September 27: Here's what to expect

Oppo is soon to launch the Oppo F19s in India. The company has revealed that it will launch the smartphone on September 27. It will be introduced in addition to the existing Oppo F19, F19 Pro, and the F19 Pro+. Also Read - OnePlus, Oppo unified OS to launch in 2022, will debut on OnePlus 10 flagship phone

The device will be in sync with the upcoming festive season and hence, a Special Edition OPPO F19s with a new AG design. Here are all the details you need to know.

Oppo F19s expectations

The Oppo F19s will bring forward a sleek and lightweight design that doesn’t attract fingerprint smudges. There will be a vertically placed rear camera hump, pretty much like the one seen on the current Oppo F19 phones. It will come in Glowing Gold and Glowing Black colours. Also Read - Deal of the day: Oppo A12 4GB RAM/64GB storage model at Rs 9,490

The company has confirmed that the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will support 33W VOOC Flash Charge technology. This fast charging is claimed to be 13 per cent faster than any other tech in the market and is expected to fully charge the phone in 72 minutes.

People can get over five hours and 45 minutes of calling and over two hours of YouTubing with just five minutes of charging.

It is also revealed that the phone will be available via Flipkart and a dedicated microsite is live too. Other details are still behind the veil. Although, we can expect the phone to be camera-centric, much like its F19 siblings. Hence, the device might include a night mode, AI Highlight Portrait Video, and more features.

It is suggested that it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip and will support 6GB of RAM. We can expect it to run Android 11 and feature an AMOLED screen. As for the price, it could fall under Rs 25,000.

In addition to this, Oppo might also launch the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition and a Blue colour variant of the Oppo Enco Buds alongside.