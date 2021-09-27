Oppo F19s Special Edition, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds Blue launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched the Oppo F19s Special Edition, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition and Oppo Enco Buds Blue in India. Both the Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition and Enco Buds Blue are new colourways of both the respective products, with identical specifications. Whereas, the F19s is the latest addition to the Oppo F19 series, which includes Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro+. Also Read - Oppo F19s Special Edition, Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, Enco Buds Blue India launch today: Watch livestream

Oppo F19s Special Edition, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds Blue: Price in India

Oppo F19s Special Edition is priced at Rs 19,990 and will be made available via the company's official website and Flipkart. The device has been launched in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold colour options.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition is available in the special Majestic Gold colour option priced at Rs 41,990 for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. To recall, the regular Aurora and Stellar Black colour options were launched at Rs 39,990 back in July.

Oppo Enco Buds Blue is priced at Rs 1,799 and is currently available via the company’s official website.

Oppo F19s: Specifications

Oppo F19s sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. The device supports RAM expansion up to 11GB. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Flash Charge technology.

It sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition: Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

In the camera department, the device features a quad camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono camera with a colour temperature sensor. At the front, the device features a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Oppo Enco Buds Blue: Specifications

Oppo Enco Buds Blue sport 8mm dynamic drivers and have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They come with support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs, along with Bluetooth v5.2. They also come with a low latency for the Game Mode and have a claimed playback time of up to 24 hours along with the charging case.