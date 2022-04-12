Oppo has launched a bunch of products in India today including Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G and Oppo Enco Air2Pro TWS earbuds. The 4G model of Oppo F21 Pro debuted in Bangladesh recently. The highlights Oppo F21 Pro series include Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G India pricing leaked ahead of April 12 launch

Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds pricing, sale offers

Oppo F21 Pro is launched in one storage variant that is priced at Rs 22,999 in India. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black colour variants. It will go on sale in India on April 15. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro series to launch in India on April 12: All we know so far

Presenting the #OPPOF21ProSeries featuring Industry-First Fiberglass-Leather Design and Flagship Sony IMX709 Ultra-Sensing Selfie Sensor. Now is your chance to #FlauntYourBest at just ₹22,999.

T&C apply: https://t.co/UcBvHEmF3U — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) April 12, 2022

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G will come at a price of Rs 26,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colour variants. Oppo Enco Air2 Pro TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 3,499 in India.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G and Oppo Enco Air2 Pro TWS earbuds will go on sale in India on April 21 across online and mainline retailers.

Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G specifications, features

Oppo F21 Pro 4G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Oppo F21 Pro 4G runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, you will get a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor. Oppo F21 Pro is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 33W fast charging.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G almost has the same specifications as the 4G variant, except for the chipset. The 5G variant is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

#FlauntYourBest with the OPPO F21 Pro 5G, sporting the beautiful Rainbow color, 64MP AI Triple Camera and Ultra-Slim Retro Design. Get yours at just ₹26,999. #OPPOF21ProSeries

T&C apply: https://t.co/UcBvHEmF3U — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) April 12, 2022

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro earbuds specifications, features

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro comes with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. The earbuds come with an AI noise cancellation feature for better call quality and a Transparent mode to allow users to be aware of their surroundings while using the earbuds.

As for the battery, the TWS earbuds can offer up to 28 hours of battery life (along with charging case), claims Oppo. For charging, the case features a USB Type-C port.