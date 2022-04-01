comscore Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G India pricing leaked online: Check details
Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G India pricing leaked ahead of April 12 launch

Oppo F21 Pro 5G and Oppo F21 Pro are expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India.

Oppo has announced to launch the Oppo F21 Pro series in India on April 12. The series is confirmed to come with an “industry-first Fibreglass-Leather design” and a 64MP triple rear camera setup. Ahead of the official launch, the pricing of the upcoming Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G has been leaked online. Also Read - Xiaomi to partner with Leica: Check other smartphone-camera partnerships

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G leaked pricing

As per tipster Abishek Yadav, Oppo F21 Pro will come with a market operating price (MOP) of Rs 22,000 and Oppo F21 Pro 5G will come with MOP of Rs 26,000. In terms of colour variants, Oppo F21 Pro will be available in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colour variants and the 5G variant will be launched in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum, revealed tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro series to launch in India on April 12: All we know so far

Oppo F21 Pro series expected specifications

Oppo F21 Pro series is likely to be the rebranded version of Oppo Reno 7 4G that debuted recently in Indonesia. If this fact is to be believed, Oppo F21 Pro will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that comes with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. It is expected to run on Android 11 based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

In terms of camera, it will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP mono sensor and a 2MP micro sensor. For selfies and video calls, Oppo F21 Pro might come with a 32MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W charging. For connectivity, Oppo F21 Pro is expected to feature WiFi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. The smartphone will also sport a fingerprint sensor.

  • Published Date: April 1, 2022 10:29 AM IST

Best Sellers