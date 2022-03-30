comscore Oppo F21 Pro series with a 64MP triple rear camera setup to launch on April 12
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo F21 Pro series to launch in India on April 12: All we know so far
News

Oppo F21 Pro series to launch in India on April 12: All we know so far

Mobiles

Oppo F21 Pro series is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and house a 4500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Untitled design - 2022-03-30T115907.741

Oppo F21 Pro

Oppo has announced to launch Oppo F21 Pro series in India on April 12 at 5 pm IST. The company has confirmed that both Oppo F21 Pro will come with an “industry-first Fibreglass-Leather design”. It will be available in Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black colour variants. On the other hand, Oppo F21 Pro 5G will come in Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black colour variants. Oppo has announced the launch date of the smartphone series on Twitter today. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 4G with Snapdragon 680 SoC, triple camera launched

The official teaser will confirm that the Oppo F21 Pro will come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup. It has a 64MP AI camera branding on the camera module at the back. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 Pro in pics: An unattainable beauty

Oppo F21 Pro series expected specifications

Oppo F21 Pro series is likely to be the rebranded version of Oppo Reno 7 4G that debuted recently in Indonesia. If this fact is to be believed, Oppo F21 Pro will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that comes with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. It is expected to run on Android 11 based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

In terms of camera, it will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP mono sensor and a 2MP micro sensor. For selfies and video calls, Oppo F21 Pro might come with a 32MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W charging. For connectivity, Oppo F21 Pro is expected to feature WiFi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. The smartphone will also sport a fingerprint sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 3:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 30, 2022 4:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Fortnite gets new Zero Build mode, three new weapons: Here are the details
Gaming
Fortnite gets new Zero Build mode, three new weapons: Here are the details
JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features

News

JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features

Oppo F21 Pro series with a 64MP triple rear camera setup to launch on April 12

Mobiles

Oppo F21 Pro series with a 64MP triple rear camera setup to launch on April 12

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

Gaming

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

Meta is updating Messenger with a bunch of new shortcuts

Apps

Meta is updating Messenger with a bunch of new shortcuts

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

Samsung launches freestyle portable projector in India: Check details

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo F21 Pro series with a 64MP triple rear camera setup to launch on April 12

Mobiles

Oppo F21 Pro series with a 64MP triple rear camera setup to launch on April 12
Oppo Reno 7 4G with Snapdragon 680 SoC, triple camera launched

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 4G with Snapdragon 680 SoC, triple camera launched
Samsung thinks Oppo Find N is ah-mazing!

Mobiles

Samsung thinks Oppo Find N is ah-mazing!
Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds to go on sale today in India

Deals

Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds to go on sale today in India
Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds debut in India: Check details

News

Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds debut in India: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pay में UPI वाला नया फीचर, क्रेडिट-डेबिट कार्ड की तरह फोन टैप करने से होगी पेमेंट

Realme 9 Series के स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगा 108MP का Prolight कैमरा, कंपनी ने किया कन्फर्म

iPhone चोरी करके पछताएंगे चोर, एप्पल की नई पॉलिसी खड़ी कर सकती है मुसीबत

Ola और Okinawa के बाद Pure EV इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर में लगी आग, हफ्ते भर में यह चौथा हादसा

5 अप्रैल से महंगी हो जाएंगी Hero MotoCorp की बाइक और स्कूटर्स, कीमत में होगा इजाफा

Latest Videos

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features
News
JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features
Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

Gaming

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more
GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

How To

GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how
Samsung launches freestyle portable projector in India: Check details

News

Samsung launches freestyle portable projector in India: Check details
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers