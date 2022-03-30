Oppo has announced to launch Oppo F21 Pro series in India on April 12 at 5 pm IST. The company has confirmed that both Oppo F21 Pro will come with an “industry-first Fibreglass-Leather design”. It will be available in Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black colour variants. On the other hand, Oppo F21 Pro 5G will come in Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black colour variants. Oppo has announced the launch date of the smartphone series on Twitter today. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 4G with Snapdragon 680 SoC, triple camera launched

The official teaser will confirm that the Oppo F21 Pro will come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup. It has a 64MP AI camera branding on the camera module at the back.

Oppo F21 Pro series expected specifications

Oppo F21 Pro series is likely to be the rebranded version of Oppo Reno 7 4G that debuted recently in Indonesia. If this fact is to be believed, Oppo F21 Pro will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that comes with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. It is expected to run on Android 11 based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

In terms of camera, it will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP mono sensor and a 2MP micro sensor. For selfies and video calls, Oppo F21 Pro might come with a 32MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W charging. For connectivity, Oppo F21 Pro is expected to feature WiFi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. The smartphone will also sport a fingerprint sensor.