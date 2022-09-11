comscore Oppo F21s Pro design and camera features revealed: All you need to know
Oppo F21s Pro confirmed to be segment's first phone with a Microlens camera

Oppo has confirmed that it will soon launch the Oppo F21s Pro series. The major highlight the company is advertising is its Microlens camera which has 30X maginification support.

Oppo F21s Pro

Oppo is poised to launch a new F-series smartphone in India called the Oppo F21s Pro. As the name suggests, it will be an addition to the already available F-series models in India like the Oppo F21 and Oppo F21 Pro. Now, the company has officially confirmed the phone’s design and revealed its key camera feature. Let’s take a look.

Oppo F21s Pro series confirmed to have Microlens camera

The upcoming Oppo F21s Pro appears to be a series in itself, as revealed by the microsite on Amazon. It means we may see 4G and 5G variants just like the F21 Pro series. The smartphone design has been showcased on the e-commerce platform and it appears to be similar to the existing F21 phones.

One major highlight of the device will be the Microlens camera. Oppo claims that it will be the segment’s first phone with a Microlens sensor. According to the sample image on Amazon, this lens will be able to do 30X magnification letting users take close-up shots.

In addition to this, the device will have a triple camera setup on the back, the primary lens will be a 64MP sensor. One of the modules will have a ring light around it that will glow when notifications or messages hit the phone. Oppo calls it the Orbit Light.

Lastly, we also get to see the color variants of the phone. The Oppo F21s Pro will launch in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black color options. There’s no information as to the pricing of the smartphone, however, we expect it to be similar to the Oppo F21 Pro series. The exact launch date is also unavailable.

The existing Oppo F21 Pro series comprises the F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G. The former has Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz display, and 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. On the other hand, the F21 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, 60Hz display, and the same 4,500mAh + 33W combination.

  • Published Date: September 11, 2022 10:14 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 11, 2022 10:16 AM IST
