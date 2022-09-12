comscore Oppo F21s Pro launch set for later this week: Here's what to expect
News

Oppo F21s Pro launch set for later this week: Here's what to expect

Mobiles

Oppo F21s Pro, slated to launch this week, will use the company's GLOW technology that we have seen before on Reno and F21 series phones.

OppoF21sPro

Oppo F21s Pro, the next smartphone in the company’s mid-range series, is coming to India on September 15. The F21s Pro is touted to be the first smartphone with the first microlens camera in the price segment. The company said this camera can click photos with up to 30 times magnification. While Oppo has confirmed a few details ahead of the launch, some previous reports suggest there could be a vanilla F21s in the series. Also Read - Oppo F21s Pro confirmed to be segment's first phone with a Microlens camera

Among other things, Oppo India revealed that the F21s Pro will use the company’s GLOW technology that we have seen before on Reno and F21 series phones. One of the variants to use that design will be called Dawnlight Gold, but there will likely be more colourways for the F21s Pro.

Oppo F21s Pro launch event

The launch of the Oppo F21s Pro is scheduled for September 15 but the beginning time is not mentioned. Going by previous launch events for the F series, Oppo could kick off the event sometime around the evening.

Oppo F21s Pro specifications

According to a report by Pricebaba, the Oppo F21s Pro will not be a single phone but a part of the series. There could be an Oppo F21s in the series with slightly toned-down specifications. However, I am unsure how blurry the differences between the F21s and the F21 would be. The report said both new F21s series phones would come with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There would be three cameras on the back of the Oppo F21s Pro.

Apart from the leaks, some features and specifications of the Oppo F21s Pro were confirmed by the company on its website. Oppo revealed the F21s Pro will use a triple camera setup including a 64-megapixel main sensor with AI support for better photography. Obviously, there would also be an LED flash. The F21s Pro will be 7.66mm thick and also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. The photo of the Oppo F21s Pro shows a USB-C port on the bottom, but the charging speed is unclear right now.

We will find out more about the Oppo F21s Pro in the coming days.

  • Published Date: September 12, 2022 1:54 PM IST
