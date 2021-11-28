comscore Oppo Find N 5G could launch as Oppo's first foldable smartphone next month
Oppo Find N 5G could launch as Oppo's first foldable smartphone next month

Oppo Find N 5G will come with a foldable display and will also feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor for taking selfies according to a new report.

Oppo is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone next month. While the company has not revealed any details about the upcoming smartphone, the tipster Digital Chat Station has recently shared a couple of interesting posts on Weibo regarding the device. Also Read - Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report

The first post shared by the tipster includes a photo of the long-forgotten Oppo N3, which has allegedly been captured by a mysterious device called the Oppo Find N 5G. Also Read - Airtel uses Nokia equipment to successfully conduct first 5G trial in Eastern India

The second post mentions that the Oppo Find N 5G will come with a foldable display and will also feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor for taking selfies. The post also has a reference to Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra‘s secondary display at the back, which pulls photos from the main camera. Thus hinting that the Oppo Find N 5G could also include a tiny display of its own. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 12 review: A colourful update coming to your nearest OnePlus device

It is being said that Oppo’s first foldable smartphone will feature an inward folding display, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold/Flip series.

Taking a look at recent foldable device patents that Oppo has filed, it will be interesting to see what the company will have to offer. The patents include things like a pop-up camera, as well as an odd clamshell with an outward-facing screen and a camera bar.

What do we know about Oppo’s first foldable smartphone

According to a separate report, Oppo‘s first foldable display smartphone will feature a 7.8 to 8-inch OLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. The memory configuration hasn’t been detailed yet.

The device will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper at the front. It will likely have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. All of this will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

  • Published Date: November 28, 2021 10:58 AM IST

