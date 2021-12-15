Oppo Find N is the company's first foldable phone with a compact design, Snapdragon 888: The first glimpse at it

Foldables are becoming the new normal these days. With Samsung starting the trend a few years ago, several other smartphone manufacturers are entering the business, Oppo being the latest addition. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has finally announced its first foldable smartphone dubbed the Oppo Find N. It starts at a price of 7699 yuan, which roughly translates to around Rs 90,000 in India. Also Read - OnePlus set to become Oppo’s sub-brand soon?

The Oppo foldable smartphone is inspired by Samsung’s Galaxy Fold design but a more compact version of it. The smartphone appears to be a good option for people with smaller hands like me. The Oppo Find N comes packed with a triple rear camera system, even though the camera bump is quite clearly visible, which may not lay the phone flat on a surface. Also Read - Inno Day 2021: Oppo unveils MariSilicon X chip, Air Glass with assisted reality and more

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has taken into consideration almost every aspect to make its foldable phone the perfect one. But is it the best foldable smartphone in the market right now? You will need to wait for our first impressions to know that. For now, let’s take a closer look at the offerings of the newly launched Oppo Find N. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones that didn’t launch in India in 2021

Oppo Find N specifications

The Oppo Find N comes packed with quite interesting specifications when compared to several other foldable devices available in the market. The device comes packed with a front/outer display measuring 5.49 inches with support for an 18:9 aspect ratio, which ensures a compact hand feel. The tablet display or the bigger screen measures at 7-inches with support for an 8.4:9 aspect ratio.

As far as the design is concerned, the Oppo Find N includes a triple rear camera setup while on the front there’s a waterdrop notch that consists of a single camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The foldable device includes the Flexion Hinge that “brings together 136 components with extreme precision of up to 0.01 mm, ensuring the hinge works as smoothly as the joints in the human body.” According to TUV, the company claims that the crease is up to 80 percent less noticeable compared with other devices.

The device uses a 3D-curved design on both outer edges with the aim to offer an enhanced hand feel and maintain a sleek look. The rear cover and camera module offer the fluid curve design language of the Find X3 and include support for the Gorilla Glass Victus and ceramic camera plate blend. It comes in three colours – black, white and purple.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, which the company claims is optimized to charge to 55 percent in 30 minutes and to 100 percent in 70 minutes. The device also includes 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging (compatible with standard Qi) and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Some of the other features include — a side-mounted fingerprint scanner housed in the power button, a dual speaker system and Dolby Atmos.