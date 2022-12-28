Oppo Find N2 flip phone may be coming to India soon

Oppo launched its first flip phone earlier this month alongside the second generation of its full-fledged foldable phone. The new phone is called the Oppo Find N2 Flip and it debuted in China. Now, Oppo may be planning to introduce the flip phone to other markets, likely in a bid to counter Samsung that currently enjoys a dominant position in the foldable phone market. The Oppo Find N2 Flip may also arrive in India, the company has hinted.

According to a Gizmochina report, Oppo has applied for the approval of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to launch the Find N2 Flip in India. The listing of the Oppo Find N2 Flip on the BIS website means the company is preparing to launch its flip phone in India sometime soon. Not only did Oppo receive a certification from BIS, but it also has received certifications from other regulators, such as FCC, meaning the launch may also happen in other countries, including probably the US. The Oppo Find N2 Flip has also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website.

The model number of the phone listed on the FCC website is CPH2437. It also mentions that the dimensions of the phone include a thickness of 75.2mm. The listing also mentions that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will come with ColorOS 13. The phone will come with a total battery capacity of 4300mAh, along with support for 67W rapid charging technology. Since we already know the specifications of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, this is what we can expect:

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a flippable mechanism. There are two displays on the Find N2 Flip: the outer one is a 3.26-inch screen with a 382×720 pixels while the inner screen measures 6.8-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back of the Find N2 Flip are two cameras, inclduing a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, next to the outer screen. The selfie camera is on the inside with a 32-megapixel sensor. Powering the Oppo Find N2 Flip is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone supports 44W fast charging, according to the official specifications.