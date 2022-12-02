comscore Oppo Find N2 foldable phone chip and display details leaked
Oppo Find N2 foldable phone chip and display details leaked

Oppo may launch its next foldable phone, the Find N2, at the upcoming INNO Day 2022 event alongside another foldable phone called Find N2 Flip.

Oppo’s annual INNO Day is likely to take place soon and if rumours are anything to go by, the company will launch its new foldable phones at the event. Oppo’s new foldable phone will be an upgrade over the Oppo Find N, which is why it would be speculatively called the Oppo Find N2. But rumours also suggest that there will be another foldable phone called Find N2 Flip. Ahead of their launch, fresh details about the Oppo Find N2 have emerged. Also Read - Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+ debut with Android 13 and up to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

The tipster who goes by Digital Chat Station has shared the specifications of Oppo’s upcoming foldable phone. A look at the specifications and the design of the Oppo Find N2 and you will realise that with this foldable phone, Oppo is once again trying to take on Samsung, which launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 earlier this year. Also Read - Android 13 based ColorOS 13 arrives on more Oppo smartphones: Check list here

Oppo Find N2 specifications

The tipster has shared a specifications sheet, according to which the Oppo Find N2 would be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is a bumped-up version of Qualcomm’s flagship processor for this year. It may also use the Oppo MariSilicon X NPU for better image processing. A listing on the Geekbench benchmarking platform revealed further details, such as 12GB of RAM and an Adreno 730 GPU. The Oppo Find N2 will likely run Android 13 with ColorOS 13 skin on top. Also Read - Oppo Reno 9 series launch date confirmed for November 24: Check specs

Further, he revealed that the Oppo Find N2 would come with a 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the inside, while the outer display will measure 5.54 inches, support a 120Hz refresh rate, and feature an AMOLED panel. The device may come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. A previous rumour suggested there will be two 32-megapixel front cameras. You may get a 4520mAh battery in the Oppo Find N2 with support for 67W fast charging. The leak further suggested that the phone may come in green, black, and white colours.

  • Published Date: December 2, 2022 4:49 PM IST
