Oppo Find X3 shows up on benchmark websites; reveals key specifications

Oppo will soon launch its next-gen flagship series, Oppo Find X3 globally. Ahead of the launch, the device has appeared on AnTuTu and AIDA 64 benchmark platforms revealing some key specifications of the device. It was earlier expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s headliner Snapdragon 888 chipset, however, that is nowhere to be seen in the listings. According to a benchmark screenshot, the Find X3 codenamed PEDM00 will be powered by the chipset codenamed “kona,” which is the Snapdragon 865, but another screenshot showcasing the device’s “About Device” section, shows that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Also Read - Looking to buy a vacuum cleaner? Here's a full buying guide to see before you get one

To recall, the Snapdragon 870 processor is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 865, which makes the codename sort of fall in line. Also Read - Samsung One UI 3.1 update rolled out for Galaxy S20, Note 20 series: Here's what's new

According to earlier reports, the company will launch four models in the series: Find X3 Pro, Find X3, Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite, out of which, only the Pro variant could be powered by the flagship chip. Also Read - Huawei Mate X2 launch on February 22, teaser reveals inward folding screen

The benchmarks also reveal that the device will come with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. The device will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 11.2 skin on top. The display will have a 2412×1080 pixel resolution.

The device is expected to feature a 12.6-megapixel front camera for capturing selfies. Apart from all of this, no more information is available in the screenshots. However, according to earlier rumours, the device will come with a dual-curved display, a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back and it will come with 65W fast charging support.

What has Oppo confirmed?

Oppo has confirmed that it will be launching its next flagship Find series devices at the beginning of March. Apart from this, the company has stayed mum about the device details or availability.

Any other confirmations?

Oppo recently patented a new smartphone with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), which has a sliding camera on top of the display. This could be the upcoming Oppo Find X3 Pro, however, a patent could just be for the concept and does not mean that it will be released to the public.