Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite launched: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched its flagship Find X3 Pro globally via a YouTube livestream. Apart from the flagship, the company has also launched the new Oppo Enco X truly wireless earbuds. The company has not revealed if and when the device will launch in the Indian market. To recall, last year the company launched the Find X2 in the country, leaving out the Find X2 Pro.

Apart from this, the company has also listed the Find X3 Neo and the Find X3 Lite on its global website. All the new Find X3 series devices come with 5G connectivity and a hole-punch display. Also Read - Android 11 finds home in more smartphones than older versions, says research

Oppo Find X3 Pro, Enco X: Price

Oppo Find X3 Pro is priced at Euro 1,149 (approximately Rs 99,852) and will be made available starting March 30. The company did not reveal which all countries will the device will be made available in and if the device will have different RAM and storage configurations. The device will be made available in Gloss Black and Blue Matte colour options. Oppo Enco X are priced at Euro 179 (approximately Rs 15,555).

The company is yet to reveal the price for the Find X3 Neo and the Find X3 Lite.

Oppo Find X3 Pro: Specifications

Oppo Find X3 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO 10-bit AMOLED display with a QHD+ display. The device comes with a variable refresh rate, which means it can vary between 5Hz and 120Hz to maintain the fluidity of the display while at the same time saving on battery. The back panel is manufactured from a single piece of glass that flows seamlessly in a continuous curve. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 11.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charge technology. It also supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging.

The device features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of two 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors (wide angle lens and an ultra wide angle lens). These are paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 3-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Oppo Find X3 Neo: Specifications

Oppo Find X3 Neo sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 11.2 skin on top. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

It features a quad camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 16-megapixel wide angle lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

Oppo Find X3 Lite: Specifications

Oppo Find X3 Lite sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Like the other two devices, it runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

This also comes with a quad camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.