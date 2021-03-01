Oppo Find X3 series set to launch on March 11: Everything we know so far

Oppo is gearing up to launch the new Oppo Find X3 series this month. The Chinese OEM has confirmed that will unveil the new Oppo Find X series on March 11. As per the launch event invite poster, the Find X3 series live streaming will kick off at 11:30 AM GMT (5 PM IST). Also Read - Oppo Find X3 Pro leaks hint at iPhone 12 Pro-like rear camera setup

The teaser poster comes with the tagline ‘Awaken Colour’ which likely indicates the new Find X series highlight feature. Other than the launch date and live stream timing details, the teaser poster doesn’t share much insight. However, leaks and renders in the past have given a fair glimpse of what to expect from the new Oppo Find X series. Here are the rumoured specs, features, and pricing detail.

Oppo Find X3 series: Everything we know so far

The high-end model, Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to sport a 6.67-inch OLED QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship phone is said to powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor and paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of design, leaked renders from 91Mobiles indicates that the new Oppo series might borrow a design similar to iPhone 12 series (the rear end).

Join us for the #OPPOFindX3Series launch event on Thursday, March 11th. 📣 It’s going to be out of this world. 🚀 #AwakenColour pic.twitter.com/Rr2AcSpLJr — OPPO (@oppo) March 1, 2021

The Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Neo will likely have curved edge-to-edge display. As for the optics, the Pro variant is speculated to get the yet to be announced 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 cameras and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. The smartphone will also have a 3-megapixel macro lens with a 25x zoom capability. Oppo Find X3 Pro will equip a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging (SuperVOOC 2.0/VOOC Air rapid) support, a configuration set similar to what OnePlus 9 series is expected to ship with.

Talking about the standard version likely to be named Find X3 Neo will feature a Full HD+ screen with a high refresh rate. Underneath the hood, the new Find X phone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The chipset will be accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. It will run ColorOS 11 based Android 11 right out of the box.

As for the pricing, Oppo Find X3 Pro could launch with a price tag between EUR 1,000-1,200 for the 12GB RAM model. The device will likely be available in Blue, White, Orange, and Black colour option. The vanilla variant Find X3 Neo price will be set between EUR 700-800 for the 12GB RAM model, and EUR 400-500 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage version. It will come in Blue and Black option.