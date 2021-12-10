Oppo is expected to launch its Oppo Find X4 smartphone soon. Ahead of the launch, a few specifications and pricing of the smartphone have surfaced online. As per the tipster with Twitter handle TechTipster_, Oppo Find X4 is likely to feature a 120 Hz refresh rate display and a triple rear camera setup. It is expected to be powered by the latest Mediatek Dimensity 9000 processor. Also Read - Oppo Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition launched: Check specs, price inside

These details were first released by Arsenal via screenshots of specifications and pricing on the Chinese social media website Weibo.

Oppo Find X4 expected pricing

Going by the tipster, the smartphone will be released in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant might be priced at CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 53,500) and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant might cost you CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 65,400).

Oppo Find X4 expected specifications

According to the tipster, Oppo Find X4 will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO E4 AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,440×3,216 pixel resolution. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and offer up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the Oppo Find X4 is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that might house two 50-megapixel sensors and a 13-megapixel sensor. As for selfies, the smartphone might come with a 32-megapixel front camera.

The tipster has revealed that the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

For the unversed, Oppo Find X4 Pro is likely to launch alongside Oppo Find X4. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. In addition to that, it might come with a 120Hz refresh rate display, a triple rear camera setup. Oppo Find X4 Pro is likely to come with support for 80W fast charging.