Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro camera details emerge online: Check details

Oppo is expected to showcase its Find X5 series at MWC 2022. The series will include multiple devices including the Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro. Ahead of the reveal, both the vanilla Find X5 (CPH2307) and the Find X5 Pro (CPH2305) have been spotted on the Camera FV-5 database in a new TRDA certification.

According to the TRDA database listing the Find X5 will come with a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, which will output images in a default resolution of 12.6-megapixel. The primary sensor will feature an f/1.8 aperture and 24.6mm focal length as well as OIS and EIS. The listing does not reveal the details about the auxiliary camera sensors. The device will also come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor, which will output 8.1-megapixel pixel-binned shots.

Oppo Find X5 Pro according to the listing will feature the same 50-megapixel sensor as the Find X5. The device will also get a 50-megapixel secondary ultra wide angle sensor and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x zoom.

Both the devices are listed to use the company’s own MariSilicon X NPU. It has also been revealed that both the devices will come with Hasselblad cameras thanks to the company’s partnership with the camera giant.

Apart from this, WinFuture recently posted Oppo Find X5 Pro renders showcasing the front and the back panel of the upcoming flagship smartphone. The images showcase the camera hump that’s formed from the same glass as the rear cover. They also showcase the device in black and white colour options. The renders also showcase a “powered by MariSilicon” branding on the rear camera bump, confirming the use of an in-house imaging and machine learning chip.