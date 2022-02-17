comscore Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro global debut next week, confirmed to get a dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip for photography
News

Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro global debut next week, confirmed to get a dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip for photography

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 series global launch set for next week, likely to get 50MP triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 16GB RAM.

Oppo Find X5 series launch February 24

Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro will globally debut on February 24. Oppo has confirmed that it will showcase the new Find X5 series at a virtual event next week at 11 AM GMT (4:30 PM IST). Also Read - MWC 2022: Oppo to launch Find X5 series on February 24

The launch event will be livestreamed via the company’s official website. Oppo will host an Early Trial event as well where people who are interested can apply to experience the new Find X5, and Find X5 Pro before its formal release. Also Read - Oppo partners with Hasselblad for Find X5 series cameras

Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro price (rumoured)

Oppo Find X5 could come for a price of around EUR 1,000 (around Rs 85,000), while the Oppo Find X5 Pro could cost EUR 1,200 (around Rs 1,02,300) for the 12GB RAM variant. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications tipped: Check expected specs, features, more

Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro specifications (rumoured)

Oppo’s upcoming Find X5 series reportedly appeared on TENAA revealing the specifications and model numbers. The smartphones were spotted carrying model numbers PFEM10, and PFFM10.

As per the listing, Oppo Find X5 will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED flat display. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB native storage. The phone will likely sport two 50-megapixel sensors and a 13-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it might have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor upfront.

Reports suggest that the phone might carry a 4,800mAh battery with 80W superfast charging support. It will also have wireless charging support. As for the Oppo Find X5 Pro, the phone is tipped to get a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3216 pixels) AMOLED display. At the helm, there could be the fresh Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that is said to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB internal storage.

On the camera front, the phone might have a triple camera setup similar to the vanilla model. Oppo has confirmed its upcoming premium handset to get a dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip for photography. The device is said to have a backup of 5,000mAh and come with 80W fast wired charging support, and 50W wireless charging support. We expect to get more details around these smartphones prior to their official launch.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2022 2:20 PM IST

Best Sellers