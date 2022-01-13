Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications tipped: Spotted with AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera

Chinese brand Oppo is going to launch its new smartphone, Oppo Find X5, soon. While no information has been revealed about this phone from the company, its features have definitely been revealed through leaks and tips. At present, not much information has been revealed about the specifications of the OPPO Find X5 Pro, but it is likely to go official by March this year.

As per the latest leaks, the tipster Digital Chat Station shared the major specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone through a Weibo post. However, the post is no longer available, but tipster Abhishek Yadav managed to take the screenshot and post it on his Twitter handle.

In Morning Digital Chat Station shared about #OPPO Find X5 Pro but later on he deleted (https://t.co/GlYBoL666M) PFEM10

6.7" 2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0

120Hz refresh rate

32MP IMX709

50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP

Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + MariSilicon X

5000mAh

80W

50 watt wireless

The latest leak suggests that the upcoming Oppo Find X5 Pro comes with a model number PFEM10 which is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display along with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. The display can get a 120Hz refresh rate. For clicking selfies and video calling, the smartphone could have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera. The rear camera will house a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera with OIS support and will be coupled with a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 13-megapixel tertiary camera.

