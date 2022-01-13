comscore Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications tipped: Spotted with AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera
Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications tipped: Check expected specs, features, more

The latest leak suggests that the upcoming Oppo Find X5 Pro comes with a model number PFEM10 which is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display along with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels.

Chinese brand Oppo is going to launch its new smartphone, Oppo Find X5, soon. While no information has been revealed about this phone from the company, its features have definitely been revealed through leaks and tips. At present, not much information has been revealed about the specifications of the OPPO Find X5 Pro, but it is likely to go official by March this year.

As per the latest leaks, the tipster Digital Chat Station shared the major specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone through a Weibo post. However, the post is no longer available, but tipster Abhishek Yadav managed to take the screenshot and post it on his Twitter handle.

The latest leak suggests that the upcoming Oppo Find X5 Pro comes with a model number PFEM10 which is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display along with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. The display can get a 120Hz refresh rate. For clicking selfies and video calling, the smartphone could have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera. The rear camera will house a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera with OIS support and will be coupled with a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 13-megapixel tertiary camera.

This will be the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone, which will get the latest 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. The phone will get a 6.78-inch QHD + AMOLED curved display. 120Hz refresh rate display will be given in this upcoming flagship phone of Oppo.

Talking about the camera features of the phone, there will be a triple rear camera sensor in its back. The primary camera of the phone will be 50MP. Apart from this, it will get 13MP or 12MP ultra-wide sensor. A 32MP camera will be given to the phone for a selfie. Up to 12GB of RAM can be supported in this phone. Also, it will come with 125W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: January 13, 2022 10:37 AM IST

