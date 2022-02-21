Oppo Find X5 Pro to launch on February 24, tipped to come with Dimensity 9000 chipset

The Chinese tech giant Oppo has announced that it will launch the Oppo Find X5 series at 11 am GMT (4.30 pm IST) on February 24. You can watch the event’s live stream via the company’s official website. As per the report, the smartphones will be available in two color options- Black and White. The Chine manufacturer is running an early trial event to experience the Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro ahead of the official launch. Also Read - Smartphone launches this week: Oppo, iQoo, Vivo, Tecno events line-up

The Oppo X5 series will comprise Find X5, Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition, Find X5 Pro alongside Enco X2 TWS earbuds, and OPPO Pad tablet. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 confirmed to get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 chipset

Also Read - Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

Specifications

The new leaks reveal that the Find X5 Pro will feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The chipset was announced back in November, but no smartphone has been powered. The tech giant is also confirmed to launch this smartphone series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which means that this would be the first time the company would launch the same phone with two processors.

The tech giant has revealed that this smartphone will be equipped with MariSilicon X Imaging Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which will handle the photography task on the phone.

The company has teased the design of the smartphone as well. The Oppo X5 and Oppo X5 Pro smartphones have reportedly been spotted on the TENAA certification website in China, revealing their specifications.

As far as camera features are concerned, the smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup housing a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and a 13-megapixel third camera.

The smartphone is speculated to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast wired charging. Additionally, the device supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. It will run on Android 12 OS with ColorOS 12.1. Other features include an under-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 rated, dual stereo speakers, X-axis linear motor, and NFC.

Price

The price of Oppo Find X5 Pro will be EUR 1,200 (about Rs 1,02,300) for 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variants. The Oppo Find X5 5G phone will cost EUR 1,000 (approximately Rs 85,000).