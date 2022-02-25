Oppo unveils Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite globally: Check price, specs, availability

Oppo has launched the Find X5 series for the global markets. The smartphone has been launched in partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad, who partnered with OnePlus for the 9 series. The starting price of Oppo Find X5 Pro has been kept at 1,299 Euros. In contrast, Oppo Find X5 will be available for 999 Euros. No announcement has been made regarding its price and launch in India. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched: What's special in new phones

Price

Oppo has launched Find X5 Pro in Glaze Black and Ceramic White colors for the global market. The company has launched it in a single 12GB + 256GB variant. Its price is EUR 1,299 (approximately Rs 1,10,000). Also Read - iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

Vanilla Find X5 is priced at EUR 999 (approximately Rs 84,500). The company has launched it in a single 8GB + 256GB variant. The device also comes in the same Ceramic White and Glaze Black colors. The company has not yet disclosed the price of Find X5 Lite, and this model will be available in Starlight Black and Blue colors. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 Pro to come with Dimensity 9000 chipset

With #ColorOS12 based on @Android 12 and @Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the #OPPOFindX5Series brings next-level upgrades in performance, photography and privacy to your smartphone experience. Join us at #MWC22 in Barcelona for a hands-on experience 😉#OPPOxMWC22 — OPPO (@oppo) February 25, 2022

Oppo Find X5 specifications

Starting with the vanilla Find X5, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone packs a custom 6nm MariSilicon X NPU, which is claimed to help improve the camera and AI performance. The smartphone also gets a 6.55-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. An in-display fingerprint scanner is also available for a security.

The Find X5 packs a triple rear camera setup consisting of two 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors for wide and ultra-wide and a 13-megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom. A 32-megapixel sensor is available with an 81-degree field of view for selfies and video calls. There is also OIS in the 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Hasselblads color calibration feature is available on the smartphone.

From outside to inside, the game-changing camera of the #OPPOFindX5Series can #EmpowerEveryMoment of your photography experience! Join us at #MWC22 in Barcelona for a hands-on experience 😉#OPPOxMWC22 — OPPO (@oppo) February 24, 2022

Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications

Oppo Find X5 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD + AMOLED display. Its pixel resolution is 3216×1440, and the refresh rate is 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. It comes with 80W SuperVooc Flash Charging support. The smartphone is equipped with Oppo’s fast charging technology. Its turbo cooling system helps in charging the battery quickly.

It takes only 15 minutes to charge its battery up to 50 percent. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 12.1. On the backside of the smartphone, a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and 13MP telephoto lens have been given. It has a 32MP front camera for selfie and video calling. Oppo is getting a 5000mAh dual-cell battery in this latest smartphone. It is getting 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.