comscore Oppo unveils Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite globally: Check price, specs, availability
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo Find X5 series launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50MP camera
News

Oppo Find X5 series launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50MP camera

Mobiles

Oppo has launched Find X5 Pro in Glaze Black and Ceramic White colors for the global market. The company has launched it in a single 12GB + 256GB variant. Its price is EUR 1,299 (approximately Rs 1,10,000).

oppo find x5 series

Oppo has launched the Find X5 series for the global markets. The smartphone has been launched in partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad, who partnered with OnePlus for the 9 series. The starting price of Oppo Find X5 Pro has been kept at 1,299 Euros. In contrast, Oppo Find X5 will be available for 999 Euros. No announcement has been made regarding its price and launch in India. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched: What's special in new phones

Price

Oppo has launched Find X5 Pro in Glaze Black and Ceramic White colors for the global market. The company has launched it in a single 12GB + 256GB variant. Its price is EUR 1,299 (approximately Rs 1,10,000). Also Read - iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

Vanilla Find X5 is priced at EUR 999 (approximately Rs 84,500). The company has launched it in a single 8GB + 256GB variant. The device also comes in the same Ceramic White and Glaze Black colors. The company has not yet disclosed the price of Find X5 Lite, and this model will be available in Starlight Black and Blue colors. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 Pro to come with Dimensity 9000 chipset

Oppo Find X5 specifications

Starting with the vanilla Find X5, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone packs a custom 6nm MariSilicon X NPU, which is claimed to help improve the camera and AI performance. The smartphone also gets a 6.55-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. An in-display fingerprint scanner is also available for a security.

The Find X5 packs a triple rear camera setup consisting of two 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors for wide and ultra-wide and a 13-megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom. A 32-megapixel sensor is available with an 81-degree field of view for selfies and video calls. There is also OIS in the 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Hasselblads color calibration feature is available on the smartphone.

Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications

Oppo Find X5 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD + AMOLED display. Its pixel resolution is 3216×1440, and the refresh rate is 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. It comes with 80W SuperVooc Flash Charging support. The smartphone is equipped with Oppo’s fast charging technology. Its turbo cooling system helps in charging the battery quickly.

It takes only 15 minutes to charge its battery up to 50 percent. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 12.1. On the backside of the smartphone, a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and 13MP telephoto lens have been given. It has a 32MP front camera for selfie and video calling. Oppo is getting a 5000mAh dual-cell battery in this latest smartphone. It is getting 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2022 9:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Okinawa opens new experience centre ahead of new electric scooter launch
Electric Vehicle
Okinawa opens new experience centre ahead of new electric scooter launch
How to make money using Google Maps?

How To

How to make money using Google Maps?

MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details

Electric Vehicle

MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)

Mobiles

Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo unveils Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite globally: Check price, specs, availability

Okinawa opens new experience centre ahead of new electric scooter launch

WhatsApp New Feature Update

MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo unveils Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite globally: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Oppo unveils Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite globally: Check price, specs, availability
Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched
Oppo Find X5 Pro to launch on February 24, tipped to come with Dimensity 9000 chipset

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 Pro to launch on February 24, tipped to come with Dimensity 9000 chipset
Oppo Find X5 confirmed to get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 chipset

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 confirmed to get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 chipset
Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

News

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola Edge 30 Pro भारत में लॉन्च, 60MP सेल्फी कैमरा समेत मिल रहे ये धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire MAX में आया नया Diamond Royale, मिल रहा Dusklit Slayer बंडल

Oppo Find X5 और Oppo Find X5 Pro लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

रेडमी नोट 11 प्रो सीरीज जल्द भारत में होगी लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया ट्वीट

फ्री फायर के वीकली मेंबरशिप में हर दिन मिलेंगे डायमंड्स और रिवार्डस, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India

News

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India
iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

Hands On

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

News

Oppo unveils Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite globally: Check price, specs, availability
Mobiles
Oppo unveils Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite globally: Check price, specs, availability
Okinawa opens new experience centre ahead of new electric scooter launch

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa opens new experience centre ahead of new electric scooter launch
WhatsApp New Feature Update

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update
MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details

Electric Vehicle

MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details
Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers