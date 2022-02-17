Oppo Find X5 series to launch on February 24 at MWC 2022: Check details

Oppo has confirmed that it will participate in the Mobile World Congress 2022 held in Barcelona. It is expected that the company’s Find X5 series smartphone could be unveiled during this event. The tech giant could launch three smartphones – Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find X5 and Find X5 Lite. Tipster Evan Blass tweeted promotional posters of Oppo’s upcoming smartphone ahead of the launch. Also Read - Oppo partners with Hasselblad for Find X5 series cameras

The Oppo Find X5 5G and Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G smartphones will reportedly be offered in a single 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The Oppo Find X5 5G and Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G will come with a hole-punch cutout on the front for the selfie camera. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications tipped: Check expected specs, features, more

Oppo Find X5 5G, Find X5 Lite 5G Price (expected)

The vanilla Oppo Find X5 5G is priced around EUR 1,000 (approximately Rs 85,300), while the Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G could cost around EUR 500 (roughly Rs 42,600).

Oppo Find X5 specifications

The Oppo Find X5 series will sport a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo’s upcoming smartphones will be offered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Along with this, Adreno 730 GPU for graphics and X65 5G modem will be given for connectivity in the phone.

Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications

Specifications of Oppo Find X5 Pro have also been leaked online. Also, the prices of this flagship smartphone of Oppo have been revealed. The details of its camera have been revealed in the recently leaked renders of the phone. Unique camera design will be seen in Oppo Find X5 Pro. Also, like the OnePlus 9 Series and the OnePlus 10 Pro, its camera will see the HASSELBLAD branding.

This flagship smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup. There will be two 50MP Sony IMX776 sensors in the back of the phone, which will have a wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide primary camera. The third camera of Oppo Find X5 Pro will be 13MP, a telephoto sensor. A dedicated Marisilicon X AI chip will be given for the camera in the phone. It will get a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling.