Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched: What's special in new phones

Oppo just launched its flagship Find X5 smartphone series via a virtual event. The series includes the Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and the Find X5 Lite. Both the Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro smartphones come with a dedicated Oppo MariSilicon X chip for image processing and also have been optimised at the software level in partnership with camera maker Hasselblad. The Find X5 Lite 5G is a budget option and seems to essentially be a rebadged Oppo Reno 7 5G.

Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite: Price

Oppo Find X5 is priced at Euro 999 (approximately Rs 84,500 for the sole 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The Find X5 Pro is priced at Euro 1,299 (approximately Rs 1,09,900) for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The company did not reveal the pricing details of the Find X5 Lite. Also Read - iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

The Find X5 will be made available in Black and White colour options, whereas, the Find X5 pro will be offered in Ceramic White and Glaze Black colour options. Both the devices will be made available in Europe starting March 14. The Find X5 Lite will be offered in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue colour options. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 Pro to come with Dimensity 9000 chipset

The company has not revealed if any of the abovementioned devices will be made available in India or not.

Apart from the new smartphone series, Oppo also launched its new 50W AirVOOC Wireless Charger priced at Euro 79 (approximately Rs 6,700) and the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds.

Oppo Find X5: Specifications

Oppo Find x5 sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 2400×1080 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 12.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,800mAh dual-cell battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging, 30W AirVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The device comes with a custom 6nm MariSilicon X chip, which combines a neural processing unit (NPU) with an image signal processor (ISP) and multi-tier memory architecture.

It features a triple camera setup at the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with another 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with an ultra wide angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. At the front, the device sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for capturing selfies.

Oppo Find X5 Pro: Specifications

Oppo Find x5 Pro sports a 6.70-inch 10-bit QHD+ AMOLED display with LTPO technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top and features HDR10+ support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 12.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging, 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The device brings in Air Gesture support to control apps including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. It also comes with the custom MariSilicon X chip.

Coming to the cameras, the device sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor paired with another 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 secondary sensor with an ultra wide angle lens and a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3M5 sensor with a telephoto lens. At the front, the device features a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor for shooting selfies.

Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G: Specifications

Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is protected by orning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It comes with 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The device sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the device sports a 32-megapixel sensor for shooting selfies.