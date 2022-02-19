comscore Oppo Find X5 to get MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, company confirms 
MediaTek Dimensity 9000, the flagship chipset from the leading chip manufacturer, will make its debut soon on the Oppo Find X5. MediaTek has officially announced the same via its Weibo account in China. The MediaTek 9000 will be competing against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200. Earlier rumours had suggested that the Oppo Find X5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

The Oppo Find X5 will be globally launched on February 24. Both Oppo and MediaTek have worked together to work on the performance of the chipset and image processing. In the statement shared on their official account, MediaTek said, “Looking forward to the arrival of the #OPPO Find X5# series! Based on the joint training of MediaTek and OPPO, you will experience the super performance, ultra-low power consumption, and ultra-clear images of the #Dimensity9000 flagship chip in the OPPO Find X5 series, bringing a brand new flagship experience to users around the world. At 19:00 on February 24th, together with Dimensity 9000, leap to extraordinary!” Also Read - What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset comes with 4nm architecture which comes. The chipset has an ultra-core clocked up to 3.05GHz, 3 super-cores clocked up to 2.85GHz, and 4 efficiency cores. The chipset also comes with the first Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor. In terms of performance, the Dimensity 9000 is expected to beat Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The AnTuTu scores have reportedly exceeded the score of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC could launch next month: What we know about it

Coming to the Oppo Find X5, the device design has been revealed completely. It will feature soft curves. Even the camera module is integrated in a way to avoid any kind of edges on the device. The phone gets a triple camera lens. The camera will be powered by MariSilicon. They will also be partnering with Hassleblad. The company had earlier worked with OnePlus for the OnePlus 9 Pro and then the new OnePlus 10 Pro.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2022 11:03 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 19, 2022 11:19 AM IST

Best Sellers