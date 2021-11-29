comscore Oppo foldable phone likely to feature Galaxy Z Fold 3 like design, tipped to get 50MP triple camera
Oppo foldable phone likely to feature Galaxy Z Fold 3 like design, tipped to get 50MP triple camera

Oppo foldable phone tipped to feature an inward-folding design, 8-inch LTPO display, 50MP triple camera setup, Android 11 OS.

Oppo is widely expected to unfold its first foldable smartphone at the global stage soon. While the company had earlier shown a prototype of its foldable device, with its rivals bringing full-fledged foldable phones, Oppo is now pulling its sock to set its presence in the segment. Also Read - Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year

Oppo’s upcoming foldable have been making rounds on the internet for quite some time, and reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has now revealed some of the specifications including details on the design language. Also Read - Oppo Find N 5G could launch as Oppo's first foldable smartphone next month

Oppo foldable phone specs unveiled

As per the tipster, the new Oppo foldable phone is said to adopt Samsung Galaxy Fold-like inward-folding design. The phone is expected to feature an 8-inch LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate while the outer screen is said to have a curved glass with a centered punch-hole and 60Hz refresh rate. The internal display will also have a punch-hole selfie camera design. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 12 review: A colourful update coming to your nearest OnePlus device

The tipster suggests that the punch-hole will be placed in the upper-left corner with the fingerprint reader placed on the side. As per the posts shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Oppo foldable phone’s design will likely resemble that of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Huawei Mate X2. The tipster indicates the foldable to come under the moniker Oppo Find N 5G.

Past leaks suggest the Oppo foldable phone to get a “7.8-inch to 8-inch” LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset. It could likely run Android 11 with ColorOS custom skin layered on top. For photography, the phone is rumoured to house a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor, and a 13-megapixel ISOCELL S5K3M5 tertiary sensor. The tipster also reveals the foldable to get a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Oppo is tight-lipped about its upcoming foldable smartphone, however, reports point out the company to showcase at least two foldable, one of which is expected to make an official appearance in December.

  Published Date: November 29, 2021 8:12 PM IST

Best Sellers