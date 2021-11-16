There are continuous innovations in terms of looks, power, and features in smartphones. The foldable smartphone is also the result of these efforts. Samsung has taken the lead in this competition by launching many great foldable smartphones, including Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip. Now China’s famous tech giant Oppo is about to launch its foldable phone. The official launch date of Oppo’s foldable phone has not been revealed. But the phone has been in the news for a long time, given that the company is said to be gearing up to introduce its first foldable device. Also Read - Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Recently, the Oppo Foldable launch date surfaced on the internet, suggesting that the phone could be launched later this year. According to a report by Gizmo China, the upcoming Oppo Fold is expected to sport an inward folding design like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Huawei Mate X2. The codename of this upcoming smartphone is 'Peacock.'

While next year the company is also preparing to bring a new high-end smartphone codenamed Butterfly. The official launch date is not yet known, and neither has OPPO shared any official information.

Specifications

According to Tipster, the Peacock can be launched at the end of this year, i.e., next month. The company may launch Peacock with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and Butterfly with the upcoming latest chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 898.

Talking about the features, the Oppo foldable phone will come with an 8-inch LTPO OLED display that will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. So far, the information about the total camera available on the back is not known, but it is expected that we get to see Sony IMX766 50-megapixel primary camera in it. The report further states that the phone will come with a 4,500mAh battery and be supported by 65W fast charging technology.