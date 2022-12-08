comscore Oppo INNO Day 2022 set for December 14, Find N2 foldable phones may launch
Oppo INNO Day 2022 set for December 14, Find N2 foldable phones may launch

Oppo could launch two new foldable phones, an Oppo Find N2 and an Oppo Find N2 Flip, at the INNO Day event on December 14.

Oppo will hold its annual INNO Day event this year on December 14. Oppo said it will hold the INNO Day even virtually, much like before, and the theme would be “Empowering a Better Future.” This means the next foldable phones from the company are just a few days away from going official, even though the company has not said that explicitly. Rumours are rife that Oppo could launch two new foldable phones, an Oppo Find N2 and an Oppo Find N2 Flip, on December 14. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro series to launch in India today at 12.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

“This year’s event will see the introduction of several new cutting-edge technologies developed under Oppo’s Four Smart Initiatives of smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning,” Oppo said in a statement as it prepares to kick off the INNO Day 2022 next week. The company could be hinting at more devices than foldable phones, but there is no information about what its plan could be. Also Read - Jio Phone 5G to come with Snapdragon 480+ SoC and 4GB of RAM, reveals certification

oppo, oppo inno day 2022, oppo inno day launch, oppo find n2, oppo find n2 flip Also Read - Twitter Blue may cost you a lot more on an iPhone, but less on web

INNO Day has become one of the important tech events over time, especially after Oppo began to showcase its latest technologies and concept products. The first one was held in 2019 when Oppo launched its first smartwatch. While that seemed like a low-key event, the next version saw Oppo showing off its rollable concept phone in 2020. Of course, the phone never made it to the market, but tech enthusiasts took note of the event. In 2021, Oppo introduced the MariSilicon X NPU, its first neural processing unit, as well as its first commercial foldable phone called the Find N.

Apart from the Find N2 devices, Oppo may also announce the successor to the MariSilicon X NPU at the upcoming INNO Day event. This chip will likely debut on the next Find X flagship phones, which are also expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. There may also be a preview of what the company has planned for the next year during the event.

Oppo will kick off INNO Day 2022 at 1.30 pm IST on December 14 through its official website.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2022 10:37 AM IST
