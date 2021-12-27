Oppo introduces Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Velvet Red colour

Oppo has launched a new colour variant of the Reno 7 in its native market. The company has named the new variant Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition. The new smartphone comes in a bright red colour. Since the new Oppo Reno 7 5G has not been launched in any country other than China, the new special edition device is also only available in one country. Oppo hasn’t announced the launch of the device in other countries. Also Read - Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

Other than the Velvet Red colour of the Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition, the phone also comes with the etching of a tiger symbol on the rear panel. The Tiger symbol has been integrated as the new year is considered to be the Year of the Tiger in China.

The Oppo Reno 7 5G is placed in the premium mid-range segment. The new special edition device also has price tags that are identical to the standard versions. The phone has been launched in three configurations. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY2,699 (roughly Rs 31,800). The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY2,999 (roughly Rs 35,300). The third variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage and it is priced at CNY3,299 (roughly Rs 38,900).

OnePlus is soon expected to launch a Nord device that is reportedly a re-branded version of the Oppo Reno 7 with a few major tweaks in the field of charging and camera. The new OnePlus device is expected to be the successor to the Nord CE and might be named Nord 2 CE 5G.

The OnePlus phone was first spotted under the codename Ivan. The device has even been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which hints that the device’s launch is imminent and it might make its debut in India.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is expected to be priced in a range similar to the Oppo Reno 7 5G. However, the brand might charge a slight premium for the additional features.

Oppo Reno 7 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset which is a 6nm architecture chip. The device gets a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution. The phone gets UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, the device features a triple-lens setup. The primary unit is a 48MP lens. The other two modules feature a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The OnePlus Nord device might get a 64MP primary sensor.

The fast charging on the Oppo Reno 7 is limited to 33W. Whereas the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will reportedly get 65W fast charging. Both devices, however, might feature the same 4,500 mAh battery unit.