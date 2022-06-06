Oppo recently launched its Oppo K10 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990. Now, the company is planning to launch the 5G variant in India on June 8. Oppo India has confirmed that the handset will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and not Dimensity 8000 Max like the Chinese variant. Also Read - Oppo K10 5G launching in India on June 8: Check details

The smartphone microsite has already surfaced on Flipkart, confirming that Oppo K10 5G will be available for purchase on that particular e-commerce platform. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 to iQoo Z6: Here are the top 5 camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India

The 5G variant and the 4G variant of the smartphone will be different in terms of hardware as well. The Oppo K10 5G is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup. The 5G variant will be available in black and blue colour options. In terms of battery, the phone will come with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging. Also Read - Oppo Enco Air2 review: Nailing the essentials at a budget price

As for the design, the smartphone will have flat edges, unlike the 4G variant and will feature a waterdrop notch display.

The #OPPOK105G constantly works in beast mode, consuming minimum power while delivering maximum performance.

Launching on 8th June, 12PM.#LiveWithoutLimits #Stylish5GPerformer

Oppo K10 5G expected specifications

Oppo K10 5G is likely to feature a 6.56-inch screen with an HD+ resolution display and offer a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on Android 12 based OS out of the box. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. In terms of colours, the smartphone might launch in Oppo Glow colour variant.

For photography, it will feature a dual rear camera setup that might house a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone might come with an 8MP front-facing camera. Oppo K10 5G might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.