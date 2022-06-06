comscore Unlike the China variant, Oppo K10 5G India variant will be powered Dimensity 810 chipset
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo K10 5g Dimensity 810 Chip Launch India June 8 Dimensity 8000 China
News

Oppo K10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC to launch in India on June 8

Mobiles

For the unversed, the China variant of Oppo K10 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset.

oppo k10-5g-

Oppo K10 5G. Image: Flipkart

Oppo recently launched its Oppo K10 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990. Now, the company is planning to launch the 5G variant in India on June 8. Oppo India has confirmed that the handset will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and not Dimensity 8000 Max like the Chinese variant. Also Read - Oppo K10 5G launching in India on June 8: Check details

The smartphone microsite has already surfaced on Flipkart, confirming that Oppo K10 5G will be available for purchase on that particular e-commerce platform. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 to iQoo Z6: Here are the top 5 camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India

The 5G variant and the 4G variant of the smartphone will be different in terms of hardware as well. The Oppo K10 5G is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup. The 5G variant will be available in black and blue colour options. In terms of battery, the phone will come with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging. Also Read - Oppo Enco Air2 review: Nailing the essentials at a budget price

As for the design, the smartphone will have flat edges, unlike the 4G variant and will feature a waterdrop notch display.

Oppo K10 5G expected specifications

Oppo K10 5G is likely to feature a 6.56-inch screen with an HD+ resolution display and offer a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on Android 12 based OS out of the box. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. In terms of colours, the smartphone might launch in Oppo Glow colour variant.

For photography, it will feature a dual rear camera setup that might house a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone might come with an 8MP front-facing camera. Oppo K10 5G might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 4:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo K10 5G to debut with Dimensity 810 chipset on June 8 in India
Mobiles
Oppo K10 5G to debut with Dimensity 810 chipset on June 8 in India
All-New Toyota Fortuner spied testing in THIS country ahead of India announcement

automobile

All-New Toyota Fortuner spied testing in THIS country ahead of India announcement

How to hide suggested posts on Instagram

How To

How to hide suggested posts on Instagram

WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more

News

WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more

Fortnite introduces Darth Vader, Indiana Jones skins in the new season

Gaming

Fortnite introduces Darth Vader, Indiana Jones skins in the new season

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

All-New Toyota Fortuner spied testing in THIS country ahead of India announcement

WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more

WhatsApp's Upcoming Undo Button will allow to recover Deleted Chats

Google Pixel 6a unboxing video appears ahead of release: Check details

2023 iPhone 15 will upgrade to the USB Type-C interface

What to expect at WWDC 2022

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats

News

WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats
Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon
Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

News

Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more
Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from

News

Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from "disruptive" websites soon

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999