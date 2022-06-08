comscore Oppo K10 5G launched in India: Check details
Oppo K10 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Oppo today launched the 5G variant of the Oppo K10, that is, the Oppo K10 5G, in India today. It will go on sale starting June 15.

Oppo K10 5G India launch

Oppo, earlier this year, launched the Oppo K10 smartphone in India. And today, the company launched a 5G variant of the device, that is, the Oppo K10 in India. The newly launched Oppo K10 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset. In addition to that, the phone also features support for 33W Super VOOC fast charging technology. Also Read - Oppo announces Android 12-based ColorOS 12 updates for more phones: Check details

Oppo K10 5G price and availability

The newly launched Oppo K10 5G comes in a single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant, which costs Rs 17,499 in India. It will go on sale in the country at 12PM on June 15 via Flipkart. Also Read - Oppo K10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC to launch in India on June 8

As a part of the launch offer, Flipkart is offering flat Rs 1,500 off on the purchases made using credit cards and debit cards from SBI bank, Kotak Mahindra, and Bank of Baroda. In addition to that, the e-retailer is also offering three months of no-cost EMI to the interested buyers.

Oppo K10 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Oppo K10 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. As mentioned before, it is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 5G chipset that is coupled with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.

On the camera front, the Oppo K10 comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. The rear cameras feature support for various shooting modes including Night, Portrait, Expert, Extra HD, Panorama, Timelapse, and Slow Motion. The front camera, on the other hand, features support for Panoramic, Portrait, Night, and Timelapse modes.

Coming to the battery, the 5G variant of the Oppo K10 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Super VOOC charging technology.

The phone is available in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour variants.

  • Published Date: June 8, 2022 1:02 PM IST

