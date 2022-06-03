Oppo K10 5G to arrive in India on June 8

Oppo, earlier launched, the Oppo K10 in India at a starting price of Rs 12,990. Now, nearly two-and-a-half months later, the company is all set to launch a 5G variant of the device, that is, the Oppo K10 5G, in India. Also Read - Flipkart application on your phone gets a new look

Oppo India, via a post on its social media platforms, said that the Oppo K10 5G will launch the Oppo K10 5G in India at 12PM on June 8. Additionally, the company revealed that the phone will be available in India exclusively via Flipkart. On the other hand, the Flipkart listing shows that the upcoming Oppo K10 5G will be available in Black and Green colour variants and that it will feature a slightly different design than the vanilla Oppo K10 smartphone. The Oppo K10 featured a horizontally stacked camera module along with a curved-edge design. The 5G variant of the phone, on the other hand, will come with a vertically stacked camera module and a flat-edge design. Additionally, the Oppo K10 comes with a left-stacked punch hole display while the 5G variant of the phone will come with a water-drop notch.

Beyond this, Oppo hasn’t revealed much details about its upcoming Oppo K10 5G smartphone. However, it isn’t hard to guess that the upcoming smartphone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display as its vanilla variant. It is also likely to feature a similar camera setup as the Oppo K10. While the upcoming smartphone is likely to differ is in terms of the processor. The Oppo K10 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The 5G variant of the phone is expected to come with a 5G processor. The phone is also likely to cost more than the Oppo K10 that costs Rs 12,990 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs 14,990 for the 8+128GB variant.

Oppo K10 specifications

The Oppo K10 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Oppo K10 features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging technology.